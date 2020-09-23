Kindly Myers Shows Off Soaking Wet Bod In A Colorful String Bikini

Kindly Myers returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday with a hot new share that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The image went live just a few minutes ago but has already proved to be a huge hit with her adoring fans.

The photo was snapped in Austin, Texas, per the geotag, where the model seemed to have been enjoying a relaxing day outside at the pool. She stood in profile to the camera, popping one leg up at the knee to emphasize her bodacious curves as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the lens with a sultry stare. Her bronzed skin was covered in water droplets, causing it to glisten under the golden sun, while her drenched platinum locks dripped even more water down onto her derriere.

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” lived up to her title as she flaunted her soaking wet bod in a colorful string bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a halter-style top that had a thin pink strap knotted behind her neck and a contrasting green band tied tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her toned midsection. It had black triangle cups that appeared to cover up only what was necessary of her voluptuous chest, exposing an ample amount of sideboob that threatened to spill out of the garment entirely. Fans were also treated to a peek at the model’s toned arms, shoulders, and back, much to their delight.

Kindly sported a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms as well that took her look to the next level. The number’s scandalous thong style allowed her to show off her round booty as she worked the camera, as well as her sculpted thighs. It had a thick waistband with green and pink piping that sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist, flat stomach, and hourglass silhouette.

Fans quickly took note of the steamy new addition to the star’s feed, awarding it more than 2,000 likes within less than 30 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section already as well, where many showered Kindly with compliments.

“Looks super hot and so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” praised another fan.

“Imagine being this hot,” a third follower quipped.

“Sexiest woman on Earth and a goddess with an amazing body,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Kindly certainly knows how to get hearts racing. Earlier this month, the blond bombshell gave her followers something to talk about when she shared a sizzling video that saw her rocking a semi-sheer bikini with flashy, rhinestone accents. That post proved to be extremely popular, amassing over 42,000 likes and 909 comments to date.