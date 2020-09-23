Coronavirus Deaths Break 200,000, Reaching Donald Trump’s ‘Good Job’ Limit

Coronavirus deaths in the United States passed another disturbing milestone on Tuesday, with over 200,000 now dead from the virus. The latest daily update means the death toll reached the upper limit set by President Donald Trump for his administration to have done “a very good job” controlling the spread of COVID-19.

As The Guardian reports, Trump said the number of deceased is “a shame,” before doubling down on blaming China for the pandemic.

In March, Trump spoke at an official White House briefing and claimed a death toll between 100,000 and 200,000 would mean the government had handled the coronavirus outbreak well. As official data was released on Tuesday evening, Trump backed up his initial claim.

Heading to an election campaign rally in Pittsburgh, the president claimed a different strategy would have resulted in more people dead.

“I think if we didn’t do it properly and do it right, you’d have 2.5 million deaths.”

Despite Trump’s claim, the U.S. remains the nation with the most COVID-19 deaths worldwide. The 200,768 deaths are at least 60,000 more fatalities than Brazil, which has the second-worst record.

Trump’s administration has been criticized for not taking enough action to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Earlier this month, CNN reported as winter approaches the U.S. faces a mounting number of dead from the pandemic. There are fears the virus will spread more freely during colder months.

Despite continued problems at home, Trump has maintained his salvo against China as the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing the latest death toll last night, Trump stuck to his narrative. He said the Chinese government “let this happen, and just remember that.“

Earlier on Tuesday, the New York Times reported Trump called on the United Nations to take action against China. Speaking to the U.N. general assembly, the president said sanctions should be brought against the country for “releasing the virus.” and added the country controls the World Health Organization.

Chinese U.N. representative, Zhang Jun, dismissed the attacks, labeling them as “baseless accusations.” Chinese president, Xi Jinping did not address Trump’s comments directly when he spoke, however, he offered a thinly veiled swipe at the president.

“No country can gain from others’ difficulties or maintain stability by taking advantage of others’ troubles… Burying one’s head in the sand like an ostrich in the face of economic globalization or trying to fight it with Don Quixote’s lance goes against the trend of history.”

Despite facing mounting COVID-19 fatalities and the potential for a second wave during winter, the president has continued to suggest the disease will fade away on its own. As The Inquisitr reported last week, he is still backing the idea of herd mentality and believes that the virus will just go away.