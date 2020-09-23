Noah Cyrus Exposes Sideboob In Sexy Fishnet Top

Pop singer Noah Cyrus got hearts racing on Instagram on Wednesday while posing in a revealing fishnet top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the pic, Noah stands with her right shoulder to the camera, slyly casting a glance to the viewer. Her long black hair extends past her shoulders, eyebrows done perfectly, while a glimpse of something in the region of her left ear appears to be a hoop earring. Offscreen, a lighting device bathes the entire scene in a red glow.

Of course, the real draw is her garment. A sexy fishnet top with dangling jewel accents barely covered her top — and the operative word here is “barely.” The garment certainly threatened to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, though its thin stringy design fell in all of the right places to ensure that the photo would stay live on her feed. It also afforded a glimpse at her taut stomach and toned midsection.

Noah didn’t caption the post with anything but a simple emoji of a spiderweb. It’s not clear what she meant by that, but the racy top she was wearing was structurally not unlike a spiderweb. Further, Halloween is just around the corner, so Noah could have been giving a shoutout to the spooky holiday.

The post of the sultry top came a day after Noah posted on Instagram about her battles with depression and the pressures of growing up in the public eye.

“when it comes to your mental health and personal battles. not every day is going to be hell and not every day is going to be perfect,” she wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus is getting a lot of love in the comments on her post, including from fellow celebrities.

For example, pop star Demi Lovato, in a callback to the caption consisting simply of a single emoji, simply used three cartoon images of flames to make her point. Similarly, several other commenters limited their comments to just emoticons.

Another commenter suggested that the pic is far too hot for either of two of Noah’s more well-known exes.

“Lil xan and smoke purp wouldn’t even know what to do with this,” the commenter quipped.

Another fan didn’t waste any words or use any pretense, writing simply, “Damn girl, you look amazing.”

In just a few hours since she posted it, Noah’s racy pic has managed to rack up just over 181,000 Likes.