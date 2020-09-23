Kim Kardashian Looks Drop-Dead-Gorgeous In Designer Crop Top & Shorts: ‘Balmain Barbie’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new snapshots of herself looking drop-dead-gorgeous.

The reality star stunned in a black-and-navy crop top with large shoulder pads and long sleeves. The garment featured Balmain’s signature print all over and displayed her midriff. Kardashian paired the ensemble with matching gloves and high-waisted shorts that fell just above her knees. She completed her look with a handbag with the same print and flipflops that showcased her pedicured toes. Kardashian styled her long wavy dark hair in a high ponytail and sported a side fringe.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to five images within one post.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe in between two walls and stretched her arms out to each side. Kardashian placed one leg in front of the other and stared directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, the mom-of-4 was captured from the thighs-up. She threw up a peace sign with both hands while puckering up her lips. Kardashian sported a pouty expression, which highlighted her cheekbones.

In the third frame, she sat down on a white sofa with her left leg curled up on the chair. Kardashian gazed at the camera with a fierce and intense look.

In the fifth and final pic, she spread her legs across the sofa and sat up straight. Kardashian put on a matching face mask, which completely covered the bottom half of her face.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, makeup artist Ariel, designer Balmain, as well as the brands director Olivier Rousteing.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 2.8 million likes and over 15,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 189.1 million followers.

“You look incredible,” one user wrote.

“Wowww, this is one my favorite recent looks of yours,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Kim is slaying this look, can I get an amen!” remarked a third fan.

“I want this entire outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making headlines for her choice of clothing is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a bronze snakeskin-print string bikini top paired with matching bottoms, which were tied above her waistline. Kardashian went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized with hoop earrings. She sported her long dark hair in one long plait and kept her fingernails short. The business mogul posed for a series of snaps in her pool during her “night swim.”