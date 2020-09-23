Joe ‘Road Warrior Animal’ Laurinaitis Dead, WWE Hall Of Famer Dies At Age 60

Joe Laurinaitis, who competed in various promotions, including WWE, as Road Warrior Animal, is dead. The news of his passing was first reported on his official Twitter account in a post that can be viewed here.

“At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” read the post, which ended with a hashtag referencing his tag team’s familiar “oh, what a rush” catchphrase.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when available.