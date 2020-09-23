Venus Williams Visits Flower Market In Rome With Her Dog, Harry

Tennis star Venus Williams started her morning by sharing a simple, yet heartwarming, picture of herself and her dog, Harry, while visiting Rome, Italy.

In a post shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, Williams posed in front of what appeared to be an outdoor flower market. There was various colorful greenery in the background, including hanging plants and vibrant flowers arranged on tables, as well as on the ground. The tennis legend sported a casual outfit for her stroll through Rome, where the photo was geotagged.

She showed off her athletic body as she wore cut-off jean shorts, a fitted white t-shirt, gold hoop earrings, a gold chain, and a Miami Dolphins lanyard around her neck.

The 40-year-old also sported a navy blue face mask in compliance with regulations put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to showcase her glowing skin in the photo, the mask was pulled down and rested under her chin.

Williams looked directly at the photographer and gave her fans a soft smile, keeping her lips closed. The former Wimbledon champion also wore a thin white headband to hold back her thick black locks. Williams recently switched up her hairstyle, as it was often straight or braided in previous pictures. Despite the change, numerous fans still praised her hair in the comments section.

In the picture, Williams was also holding her dog, Harry, securely under her right arm. Unlike his fur mom, Harry looked off into the distance, seemingly unimpressed, which Williams addressed in the caption, adding humor to the post.

While the caption of the snap centered around Harry, many of her followers commented on the style and grace Williams exuded. In addition, some of her fans were in awe of her figure and natural beauty despite her age.

“Beautiful smile from a beautiful lady,” one person remarked.

“You are so beautiful,” another gushed.

“You look simply amazing for being 40!” one person posted.

“Such a Beautiful Woman.. with GREAT LEGS!!!” yet another fan praised.

Williams’ post earned nearly 20,000 likes in under four hours after it was shared on social media.

Dylan Buell / Getty Images

As reported by Aol, Williams has recently released her own clothing brand, EleVen By Venus, just in time for this year’s U.S. Open. Her brand specializes in sports apparel for women, while offering unique styles and concepts. Williams usually promotes the newly released lines of activewear on her social media page, as reported by The Inquisitr.