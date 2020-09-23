Jade Grobler Puts On Busty Display In Tiny Dark Red Bikini

Jade Grobler captured the attention of her 1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 22, with a hot update. The snap featured the South African-born model flaunting her assets in a skimpy bikini set at the beach.

In the photo, Jade posed front and center with her left foot forward. Her legs were dipped in water, and the rest of her body appeared wet from swimming. She lowered her chin and looked down as she raised one hand to her hair, grabbing her damp locks. Her flawlessly tanned skin glowed under the sunshine. The blue sky and the vast ocean comprised her scenic background.

Jade’s bathing suit came from a brand called Boutinela. It had a strapless bikini top with padded cups that hardly contained her perky chest. The coverage wasn’t enough for her bust, but it securely covered her nipples from exposure. The low-cut neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage that seemed to excite her viewers. Several viewers even expressed their thoughts in the comments section. From certain angles, a glimpse of her underboob was also seen. The strapless design helped accentuate her lean shoulders.

She sported matching bottoms that were just as revealing. The scanty garment boasted high leg cuts that helped emphasize her curvy hips. The low-cut waistband exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. Overall, the two-piece swimsuit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Jade left her blond locks loose. She let the wet strands hang over her shoulder and back. For the occasion, she did not go overboard with her accessories as she wore a dainty necklace and a string bracelet.

In the caption, Jade shared that she had insomnia, so she decided to update her sizzling feed instead.

As of this writing, the latest social media share earned more than 25,200 likes and an upward of 280 comments. Many of her eager fans flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display. Many of them told her how hot she looked, while several followers had a hard time with words and chose to use a trail of emoji instead.

“Thank you for always blessing my timeline with your stunning shares. I am so amazed by your beauty and body,” a fan commented.

“How do you look more beautiful than the day before?! I guess you never had days when you feel like crap. You are always gorgeous,” wrote another follower, adding several red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“PERFECTION AT ITS FINEST,” added a third social media user.

“Wow!!! This will keep me awake for longer. Super picture!!!” gushed a fourth admirer.