‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Flip Out Over The Chemistry Between Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess

Dancing with the Stars fans have flipped out over what they believe to be the chemistry between celebrity Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess. In the comments section of an Instagram post where the show uploaded three slides of their sassy Foxtrot to the tune “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, viewers shared their hopes for a romantic pairing of the two stunning competitors.

“I can see something happening here,” remarked one follower of the couple’s blossoming friendship.

“They’re in love you can’t tell me any different (but if they aren’t I obviously respect their privacy and whatnot..or respect it either way. I just ship it),” wrote a second fan.

“Oh, Jesse…Sharna, you are one lucky woman,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Please get married,” remarked a fourth fan.

The dreamy routine paired the former Desperate Housewives star with the Australian beauty for a routine that received both praise and mixed reviews from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. They noted that Jesse had improved over his Week 1 Quickstep, but still needed to work on his confidence. The dance partners received a total score of 20 for the night and moved forward in the competition to Week 3.

In the sequence of three images shared with Instagram, Jesse and Sharna were seen as they performed their Foxtrot.

The mirrorball-winning pro wore a stunning, long, tie-dyed dress that featured rhinestones atop the bodice. The straps held the top up and a sheer panel was in between the neckline. The bodice was shades of blue and white. The skirt billowed out and fell just at her ankles. Assorted rhinestones were scattered about the top of the skirt. On her feet, Sharna wore tan dance boots.

Jesse matched his professional partner in a white dress shirt and vest and pants in light blue. Cuban-heeled white shoes were seen on his feet.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, available via YouTube, after their first performance of the season, the couple spoke about their relationship and revealed that due to the short amount of time they had to start work together, they had to bond very quickly in order to understand one another and get the work done.

“We want to have a good relationship. We want to have good chemistry as dance partners,” said Jesse in the interview.

He shared that the same way they are putting in rehearsal time together to make the routines ballroom-ready, they are also working hard to get to know each other.