‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Breaks Down After Liam Takes Kelly & Makes A Shocking Accusation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 23 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a breakdown when she realizes that she may lose the most important person in her life. When Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) takes her daughter from her home, her world comes crashing down, per SheKnows Soaps.

The Forrester Creations’ co-CEO reaches rock bottom when Liam leaves with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) in his arms. After finding out that she was still using the painkiller medication, Liam went ballistic and announced that he was taking Kelly. As seen in the video below, things got intense between him and Steffy after he confronted her. He wasn’t about to leave his daughter in the care of her mother who seems to have a problem with her meds. He had found Steffy conked out on the floor and raged at her for abusing the drugs.

Steffy’s world falls apart as her worst nightmare becomes a reality. She wails as her ex-husband leaves with her baby and collapses to the floor. Kelly means everything to her and is the reason she wakes up every morning. Finn even told her that she needs to spend more, not less, time with her daughter if she wants to heal. Steffy is petrified that she will lose her daughter to her ex-husband and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle).

Things got intense between Steffy and Liam today on #BoldandBeautiful. ???? Who's ready to see what happens tomorrow on an all-new episode? pic.twitter.com/uwnbPve9VN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 21, 2020

Liam goes home and explains the situation to Hope. It isn’t clear if Thomas is still at the cabin when Liam comes home to tell Hope that Steffy’s in a state and if Thomas learns the truth from him.

However, Steffy won’t let Liam get away with taking Kelly. When Thomas stops by to check in on her, she will unleash her wrath. He finds a distraught Steffy and is immediately concerned about her wellbeing. She will tell him that Liam and Hope have kidnapped her daughter. She’s upset and crying as she tells her brother that her ex-husband and his wife have taken her daughter away. She doesn’t tell him the full story about why Liam decided to take Kelly from her.

Thomas knows that his sister’s behavior isn’t normal and decides to take immediate action. He calls his father and tells him to come to the cliff house immediately, per The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers. Something is wrong with Steffy and she needs help as soon as possible.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) rushes to the scene to try and figure out what has Steffy so freaked out. It’s only a matter of time before Liam reveals how he found her when he let himself into her home. He thinks that she’s addicted to the medication and that they need to have an intervention.