Georgia Fowler Goes Braless Underneath Open Leather Jacket

Georgia Fowler knows how to keep her fans coming back for more. The Victoria’s Secret model often sends temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with skin-baring snaps, and continued the trend in a sultry new post on Tuesday.

The latest addition to the Kiwi hottie’s page contained a total of two photos from her new campaign with Louis Vuitton for the brand’s new LV Volt Collection — a line of unisex jewelry that incorporates the luxury brand’s iconic initials into its designs. Georgia sported a slew of pieces from the collection, including a pair of dangling earrings that were on full display thanks to her slicked back hair style. She also wore two gold statement rings on her right hand.

The bling was certainly worth a look, though that wasn’t all that captivated the attention of Georgia’s online audience. The brunette herself was quite a sight in her ensemble for the photoshoot. She rocked a two-toned brown Louis Vuitton leather jacket with gold hardware. It was left completely unzipped, revealing that the model was both topless and braless underneath, resulting in a scandalous view of her bare cleavage and bronzed decolletage. Fans were also treated to a glimpse at her flat midsection and chiseled abs, much to their delight.

Georgia went casual with the rest of her ensemble, teaming her trendy fall outerwear with a pair of midwash jeans. The bottoms appeared to be of a skinny cut, as they clung tightly to her lower half, highlighting her booty and curvy hips. The number also featured a mid-rise waistband that sat just below her navel, further accentuating her taut stomach and tiny waist.

To no surprise, the double-pic update proved to be a huge hit with the catwalk queen’s online audience. It has earned more than 13,000 after 15 hours of going live, as wella s dozens of comments and compliments.

“You look gorgeous!!” one person wrote.

“One incredibly stunning and very beautiful lady,” gushed another fan.

“Like that look,” a third follower remarked.

“OBSESSED,” added a fourth admirer.

The comments section was also flooded with emoji, including the red heart, flame, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Georgia has been giving her followes a lot to talk about this week. On Sunday, the star channeled her inner cowgirl in a hot new post that saw her rocking a western hat, boots, and a slinky dress, which she left almost completely unbuttoned to reveal the matching panties she wore underneath. The post proved to be another fan favorite, racking up nearly 16,000 likes and 96 comments to date.