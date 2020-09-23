Lisa Vanderpump Reacts To ‘Boring’ Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit As Kyle Richards Says ‘Bye To Her Bestie

The OG 'RHOBH' star said 'boring' is one of the nicer things she could say about her former castmate.

Lisa Vanderpump some had choice words about the bombshell firing of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following the news that Teddi’s contract was not renewed for the 11th season of the long-running reality show, the Bravo queen bee agreed that her former co-star didn’t have what it takes to be a Housewife. The accountability coach was let go amid rumors that she was too “boring” — a sentiment that newcomer Sutton Stracke noted early in the season.

“I don’t know, people said because she was boring,” Lisa said on her All Things Vanderpump podcast, per People.

“I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say.”

Lisa also noted Teddi has received backlash for her diet program, with some critics alleging that the super low-calorie eating plan encourages eating disorders.

“I guess whatever works for you — but apparently it didn’t for everybody… anyway, wish Teddi Mellencamp all the best… said no one ever.”

There was no love lost between the former co-stars when the OG Housewives star left RHOBH on her own last year. Teddi later said Season 10 was “different” and that she saw a “softer” side of the ladies because everyone’s guards were up when Lisa was on the show, per Hollywood Life.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know that Teddi was also one of the master players in the show’s “PuppyGate” scandal last year. She also ultimately took LVP’s places as Kyle Richards’ best friend in the group, which could be another reason why Lisa isn’t a fan.

While Lisa thinks Teddi is beyond a bore, Kyle is already mourning the loss of her pal on the reality TV hit. On Instagram, Kyle shared a montage of photos of her and her Bravo bestie as they posed at various glam events and in vacation pics together. Kyle also shared a meme from the infamous 2019 cast trip where she and Teddi had a few too many cocktails and all the diet guru wanted to do was eat chips.

In the caption to the photo montage, Kyle wrote that she adores Teddi and is grateful that RHOBH brought her into her life. Kyle described her pal as “kind,” “thoughtful” and “real,” and added that she can’t wait to see what the universe will bring to her next.

In response to Kyle’s message, the departing reality star admitted she got a little teary-eyed.

“I love you friend and can’t wait for many more years of laughter and trouble together,” Teddi wrote.