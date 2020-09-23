Nicole Thorne Poses Topless On A Boat In Smoking-Hot New Update

Nicole Thorne treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to another sultry shot that showed her clad in a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms and no top. The image was shared on the model’s page Wednesday, September 23, and it has quickly become a fan favorite.

The photo captured Nicole enjoying a day on the water. According to her geotag, Nicole was sailing near the Whitsundays, which is a grouping of 74 islands off the northeast coast of Queensland, Australia. Nicole was perched up on the side of the vessel and had her feet dangling off the edge. She posed in front of a metal railing that overlooked the calm ocean water and a few islands in the distance. Nicole turned her figure in profile and looked over her shoulder, meeting the camera with a sultry stare. She rested both arms on her elbows and rocked a skimpy outfit that caught the attention of her audience.

She sported a pair of tiny black bottoms that did more showing than they did covering. Its thick sides were worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist and showcasing her slender legs. The suit’s cheeky cut offered a tease of her peachy posterior, which was entirely bronze.

To up the ante even further, Nicole ditched her top, leaving little to the imagination. She covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines, but she still pushed the envelope. Nicole covered her chest with her arms, exposing a peek of her voluptuous chest. The model’s muscular shoulders and back were also seen. She styled her brunette tresses with a middle part and a few loose waves, and her hair tumbled over one shoulder.

In the caption of the photo, Nicole made sure to tag her photographer for snapping the sizzling shot. As of this writing, the upload has only been live on her page for an hour, but it’s attracted plenty of attention. More than 8,000 social media users double-tapped the image, and an additional 160 showered it with compliments.

“Too hot to handle mamacita,” one follower wrote and added a few flame emoji to the end of their words.

“Mam please reply me iam your very huge fan please,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Beautiful, wonderful, well done. You look amazing,” another follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“You are goals. Serious goals and the most lovely human being,” a fourth chimed in.

