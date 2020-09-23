Kim, Khloe, And Kourtney Kardashian Model New KKW Fragrances In Silk Crop Tops & Skirts With Thigh-High Slits

The Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, have a new set KKW fragrances on the market and took to Instagram to announce the product. The trio individually has their own scent and posed in garments that matched the color of their bottle.

Kim’s fragrance was green. The reality star stunned in a silk crop top with long sleeves. She paired the ensemble with a floor-length skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Kim styled her dark hair in a long bob with a middle part.

Kourtney’s product was red. The mom-of-2 rocked a one-shouldered crop top in the same color and matched the outfit with a skirt. Kourtney too rocked a dark bob with a middle part.

Khloe’s bottle was blue. The former X Factor host also sported a one-shouldered crop top with a skirt that had a wide-open slit down the side of her leg. For her hair, Khloe opted for a light brown bob.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians stars all posed barefoot and showed off their pedicured toes.

In the first shot, Kim was snapped sitting down with her legs curled up. Kim stared directly at the camera lens with a subtle mouth-open expression while holding up her fragrance bottle.

In the next slide, Kourtney was captured closer-up, lying down. She held the product in her hand, which was raised above her head. Kourtney was caught from a higher angle and looked up with her piercing eyes.

In the third frame, Khloe was photographed from the waist-up with one arm across her midriff. She held the perfume to the side of her face and gazed at the camera with a fierce stare.

In the fourth pic, the business moguls were shot from head-to-toe in a group photo. They all pushed one leg forward and rested that same foot on tiptoes. Kim posed in the middle with both hands on her hips while her sisters rested their arms beside them.

In the fifth and final slide, they all sat down together.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 4,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 189.1 million followers.

