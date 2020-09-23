Jessie James Decker Takes A Bath With Her Daughter On Instagram: ‘This Is Totally Normal Right?’

The country star shared a very candid photo with her followers.

Jessie James Decker posted a shot of herself in the bath with her 6-year-old daughter Vivianne to Instagram this week. The reality star and country singer shared the hilarious black-and-white shot on Tuesday, September 22, which showed her covering her chest with her knees as her little girl crouched down next to her.

The “Lights Down Low” singer held on to a half full glass of what appeared to be champagne and gave the camera a coy smile as she tilted her head to the side with her long hair tied up into a ponytail. She put her left arm around her knees and seemingly wore nothing but a delicate necklace.

To her left was her eldest daughter with her football player husband Eric Decker, who was shoulder deep in the bathwater. Vivianne’s face was covered by a white sheet mask, which had small holes for her eyes and mouth.

Jessie’s mom Karen Parker could be seen taking the photo in the reflection of the mirror on the tiled wall behind them. The singer tagged her in the post.

In the caption, the Eric & Jessie: Game On star and mom of three jokingly asked her 3.2 million followers if the mother/daughter moment was “normal,” with hundreds sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“Very normal and a great mom and role model,” one person wrote with a red heart.

“Omg! You are my fave human!!! seriously love how you keep it real, always!” another said with a sideways crying laughing and double heart emoji.

“Every time I try and take a bath one of my kids jumps in! No rest for us mommas,” a third wrote.

The post also caught the attention of I Know What You Did Last Summer star and mother of two Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“That’s my normal!” she commented.

Jessie’s upload has so far received over 108,000 likes and more than 475 comments.

The “Roots and Wings” hitmaker is no stranger to showing off a little skin on social media.

Last week, she forwent a top for a risqué Instagram photo that showed her reading her new book, titled Just Feed Me, outdoors. The 32-year-old sat on a chair and posed with her legs crossed while she sipped on a cup of tea in a pair of heels and no pants.

Jessie shared a quote from Sophia Loren in the caption as well as the link to buy her latest release, which is out now.