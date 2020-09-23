Elle Fanning Wears Designer Lingerie Outdoors In Stunning Photo

Elle wore a black set designed by Marc Jacobs for her 'Vanity Fair' photo shoot.

Elle Fanning posed in a classic black lingerie set during a photo shoot for her Vanity Fair cover story. On Tuesday, The Great star shared some of the images from the feature on her Instagram page.

In her caption, Elle, 22, revealed that her shoot was a socially-distanced one. All of her photos were taken outdoors in various locations, and she was joined by “some four legged friends” in a few of them, including the cover shot. In that picture, she sported a sheer black Christian Dior Dress. Long, tassel-like string details dripped from the high neckline, and the mesh skirt was decorated with intricate red and white embroidery. The inner curves of Elle’s bust were visible, revealing that she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath the see-through bodice.

She was, however, sporting undergarments in the second photo. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star wore a bra and underwear set designed by Marc Jacobs. They were constructed out of thick ribbed material. Elle’s bra had sharp-cornered seams that provided structure and visual interest. One of the garment’s thin straps was pulled down off her shoulder.

Her bottoms were a pair of high-waisted briefs that had a vintage appearance, thanks to their low-cut leg openings. The design drew attention to her shapely thighs. She also displayed her décolletage and trim upper midsection. Her lingerie’s dark color and textured fabric sharply contrasted with her smooth and flawless fair skin.

Her pale blond hair was down and styled with a natural wave. Bright sunlight illuminated a few untamed wisps. The location of the picture added a bit of color to the shot. Elle stood in front of a shrub covered with red flowers and green leaves. She gently rested her hands on some of the foliage and blossoms.

Elle’s gaze was intense as she stared into the camera’s lens with her eyes slightly narrowed and the corners of her mouth downturned.

In the third image, Elle was clad in a Kenneth Ize coat dress that featured a purple-and-blue plaid print. The garment’s maxi skirt was cut in long strips that fluttered as she twirled around. A belt cinched her in at the waist, and she had a tan felt cowboy hat on her head.

Her fourth look was a cream sweater dress that reached her feet. The garment had tiered flared sleeves embellished with blue accents. She wore another Dior gown in her final photo. It also had a sheer mesh bodice, but its skirt featured a peplum frill and tiers of flouncy folded fabric.

The stylish All the Bright Places actress received a lot of love from her Instagram followers in the comments section of her post.

“The second picture is awesome,” wrote one fan.

“You look radiant!” another gushed.

“You’re magic,” read a third mesage.