Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrates Her Haircare Brand’s ‘Ultaversary’ With A Hilarious Instagram Video

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross surprised her 9.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a hilarious video in which she celebrated her haircare brand’s one-year anniversary at Ulta Beauty. Tracee started out the post by flashing a huge smile at the camera as she posed near a display of her products in the store. Her brand’s name was written in bold yellow lettering, and there was a picture of Tracee on the display behind the rows of items.

Tracee walked back in forth in front of the set-up, looking joyful in a cream-colored jacket. She also mentioned that her mother, legendary singer Diana Ross, was in the store with her, and Diana even hummed a little tune for Tracee to dance to as she celebrated before appearing herself. Diana rocked an all-black ensemble with a pair of sunglasses despite being indoors, and her hair was styled in voluminous curls.

Tracee’s hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, putting her flawless features on display, and she paired the cream-colored jacket with some light-wash jeans. She added a few accessories to finish the look, including a pair of white pointed-toe slip-on stiletto mules, and a leather belt layered over top of the jacket that cinched her waist.

Tracee discussed a few of the items, sharing some of her favorites, before heading to the cash register and purchasing the products. She finished the clip with some goofy footage of her model walking outside the Ulta Beauty store, holding her bright orange bag filled with Pattern Beauty products aloft as she flashed a huge grin.

She paired the silly video with a heartfelt caption celebrating the milestone in her brand’s growth, and her followers absolutely loved the share. The post racked up over 200,900 views within just nine hours of going live. It also received 1,073 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“The ending of this video kills me EVERYTIME,” one fan wrote, loving Tracee’s sense of humor.

“If I could wake up with just an ounce of her joy and enthusiasm for what seems to be everything. She has an infectious happiness,” another follower added, accentuating her comment with heart emoji.

“You are such a breath of fresh air. Congratulations,” a third fan remarked.

“You are cracking me up with this!” another fan commented.

