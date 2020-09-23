‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, September 22: Liam Announces That He’s Taking Kelly

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 22 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) raving about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). They were proud of his baseball skills, per SheKnows Soaps. Talk turned to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who still had not returned from the cliff house. She was surprised that he was taking so long at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. Thomas didn’t think that Liam should have been there in the first place, but Hope understood that her husband had wanted to check up on his ex-wife.

Thomas scoffed that Liam was always rescuing the “damsel in distress.” As seen in the below image, he felt that Steffy was doing really well even though she was still in a considerable amount of pain. He felt that Liam just didn’t want another man in his sister’s life and had it out for Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Hope agreed that Steffy having Finn in her corner was a good thing. Thomas added that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and even Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) were also looking out for his sister. Vinny even sent Steffy a gift. Hope believed that everything would return to normal once Steffy was back to her old self.

Liam had a meltdown when he found the pills that Steffy had been hiding, per The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. He was angry that she was still using them and wanted to know how many she had taken. Steffy was irritated and initially denied that she had taken any. She rallied back and accused him of bullying her and going through her things.

Only when the Spencer heir blamed Finn for giving her the drugs, did Steffy admit to taking them. She said that she didn’t get the meds from him and wailed that she was still in pain. The over-the-counter medication was not working. As seen in the below image, she blasted him for leaving them in the first place. She was alone and Finn had been there for her when he had not. The Forrester co-CEO said that she wasn’t addicted to the painkillers. She ordered him to leave, saying that she refused to be his latest charity case.

Just a reminder to Liam: pic.twitter.com/TBF9t4BPpr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 22, 2020

Liam was sorry that she felt that he wasn’t on her team but he would not give up on her. He looked into Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) room and then made a surprising statement. He said that he would leave her home under one condition. Liam announced that he was going to take Kelly with him.