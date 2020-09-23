‘DWTS’ Fans Flip Out On Judges As Carole Baskin Scores Higher Than Fan-Favorite Skai Jackson

Dancing with the Stars fans flipped out on judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli in the comments section of an Instagram post after the trio scored Tiger King star Carole Baskin higher than fan-favorite Skai Jackson for their second dances of the season.

Carole, along with her professional partner Pasha Pashkov, danced the Viennese Waltz to the song “What’s New Pussycat?” by Tom Jones. The duo scored a 16 out of 30 total points and received praise from the judges for the Netflix star’s vulnerability. Added to their total from last week, they ended the night with an overall score of 27.

In contrast, Skai and her partner, Alan Bersten, performed a Samba to “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo and received a sum of 15. Their routine was tightly choreographed, but a slip-up in the middle of the performance lowered the Disney Channel star’s overall final total. Added to her leaderboard topping score of 21 last week, the couple managed to finish with a 36.

Although Skai ended up scoring better overall, fans were upset that she was judged so harshly in her routine, leaving Carole — who received the lowest sum of the first episode — to come ahead by one point.

Comments poured in from those who appear to have an overall dislike for Carole as well as others who feel the Tiger King celebrity is trying her best and should be given a fair shot on the ballroom floor.

“The fact that she got a higher score than Skai is an injustice. She’s not even close to the caliber of Skai and the scoring tonight was ridiculous. Do better, do better,” remarked one follower of the competition dance series.

“She definitely improved but I can’t believe she got a higher average than Skai,” noted a second Instagram user.

“Say what you want, but she improved a whole lot. Well done” applauded a third fan.

“Not all the songs have to be cat-related, we get it! Otherwise, the choreography was simple but definitely suited her,” wrote a fourth viewer.

Carole was hopeful that her appearance on the dance series would change public opinion of her, which became skewed after Tiger King became a smash hit for Netflix this year. She stated in a video package prior to her waltz that she wanted her family to be proud of her after they all struggled with the negative publicity that came out of the popular streaming series. She revealed that although she attempts to maintain a strong public persona, she does break down in private over the allegations she was involved in the 1997 disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis.