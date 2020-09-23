Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Shows Off Tiny Waist & Lean Legs In Bike Shorts During Hike With Her Dog

Nastia Liukin seems to be making the most of her time in Montana. The Olympic gymnast took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share another set of snaps from her trip to the 41st state in which she looked flawless while taking a hike with her dog, Harley.

The 30-year-old looked flawless as she trekked through the great outdoors in a casual all-black ensemble. Her look included a cropped crewneck sweatshirt with baggy sleeves that fell loosely over her upper body, highlighting her trim physique and slender frame. The piece featured a trendy raw hem that hit the middle of her torso, teasing a glimpse at her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Nastia teamed her cozy top with a pair of black bike shorts hugged her lower half in all of the right ways. They hit right in the middle of her toned thighs, leaving most of her lean legs exposed for her 1 million-plus followers to admire. The bottoms also featured a thick, high-rise waistband that further accentuated her trim waist and curvy hips.

Nastia also sported a black baseball cap on top of her blond locks, as well tan hiking boots.

The gymnast included three photos in the September 22 update, which a geotag indicated were taken somewhere in Montana. She posed with her sweet pup in the first shot, who sat on top of a large rock as Nastia ran her hand over his shaggy gold fur. The pair both sported matching black bandanas around their neck, as well as huge smiles — a clear indication that they were enjoying their time in nature.

The second shot was a close-up of Harley, this time as he sat in the middle of a walking path. The pup was perfectly composed in the snap, staring directly at the camera with his tongue hanging out.

The final slide of the post captured Nastia and her four-legged friend in action as they hiked over what appeared to be a mountain. The snap was taken at a distance, offering fans a glimpse at the gorgeous landscape that featured towering trees and a mountain range.

Fans went wild for the mother-and-pup duo, with dozens flocking to the comments section to shower the pair with love.

“I love Montana, you, and Harley. So cute!!!!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful Nastia, beautiful dog, beautiful scenery,” remarked another fan.

“From bowties to bandanas…Harley is STYLIN’,” a third follower quipped.

“Matching Mamacita! Also, are you kidding me with these views?!” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed nearly 16,000 likes within 15 hours of going live.