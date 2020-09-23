Tyra Banks Sits With Her Legs Apart In A Sheer Dress Inspired By The ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball

Tyra showed off her bold look on Instagram.

Tyra Banks went sheer for her second foray into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom as she rocked a dress inspired by the show’s mirrorball trophy. Tyra took to Instagram following her second episode as host on Tuesday, September 22, to show off her futuristic number.

The America’s Next Top Model star shared a photo of herself perching on a stool with her legs apart as she folded her arms and gave the camera a sultry look with a slight smirk.

Her gown plunged slightly low and had two large, shiny gold cups over her chest with a metallic panelled bodice that formed an upside down triangle down the middle of her torso.

The unique look featured a totally sheer strip that stretched down to the floor in between her legs and another at the back as a train. The material featured a gold trim either side with shiny embellishments.

The dress had completely sheer off the shoulder sleeves that stretched down to her wrists. She paired it with open toe high heels.

Tyra rocked heavy black eyeliner and a high ponytail with her wavy locks cascading down over her shoulders. She appeared to be in studio for the ABC dancing competition with large blue and pink stage lights surrounding her.

In the caption, she shared how the dancers in the competition all want to win the mirrorball trophy, but her aim was always to wear it.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I love that outfit so fierce,” one person said with a heart eye emoji.

“I LITERALLY MANIFESTED YOU WEARING GOLD!! absolutely stunning TyTy,” another said.

“Yassss! Love watching you! U look gorgeous and are completely engaging with on the show Ty ps Smize def needs to be in the dictionary @tyrabanks,” another wrote.

However, others used the comments to offer Tyra some hosting advice as her DWTS gig continues to bring in some mixed responses from fans on social media. The most recent episode had some fans taking to social media to criticize her for seemingly cutting off the judges critiques as many continued to criticize the decision to have her replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

But her latest appearance did seem to run a little more smoothly than her debut.

The supermodel suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during her first stint as host last week. Tyra’s large earring dropped out as she spoke to Nelly after his dance, prompting her to tell viewers that she was keeping it “real.”