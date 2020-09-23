Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Tight Green Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 620,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling triple update in which she flaunted her incredible figure in a sexy tight green mini dress. The photo was taken at Mare at Pine Cliffs, as the geotag indicated, a restaurant in Albufeira, Portugal, where Rachel has been spending some time recently, according to her Instagram pictures.

Rachel stood in front of a white railing bordering a gorgeous fountain. A large column to her right was covered in tiles with an intricate blue floral design on them, and the sky above was a stunning shade of blue. A carefully trimmed tree added a splash of greenery to the frame that complemented Rachel’s dress.

Her ensemble was from the brand Misspap, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The garment had a simple yet sexy silhouette that highlighted Rachel’s hourglass figure. The entire piece was crafted from a ribbed fabric that clung to her curves. The look had short sleeves and a collar that framed her elegant neck, as well as a v-neck neckline that dipped low, revealing some of her bronzed skin. The ensemble highlighted her curves, from her ample assets to her slim waist, and stretched over her toned thighs and shapely hips as well. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her legs on display.

She added a few accessories, including a silver watch on one wrist, a few bangles on the other, and a pair of hoop earrings. She kept the color palette up with her bag, tossing a small pistachio green bag over her shoulder. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she gazed at the camera as the setting sun gave her a golden glow.

The second snap was taken from further away, showing off every inch of her mile long legs, and she offered a bit of a candid shot in the third snap, as the camera captured her before she managed to strike a pose.

Her followers absolutely loved the images, and the post racked up over 10,700 likes within 16 hours of going live, as well as 202 comments from Rachel’s audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” another added.

“LOVE that color on you,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a sage green bikini while spending some time out on a boat in the waters of Portugal. The two-piece showcased her enviable physique, and she had a large Prada bag next to her as she took in the sights.