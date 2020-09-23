Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In A Floral Two-Piece At The Beach: ‘Just So Happy To Be Here’

Tahlia Skaines seems to be living her best life at the beach. The model took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share two stunning photos of her time by the water that have her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The images were snapped at Whitehaven Beach in Whitsundays, Australia, per the geotag, where the Aussie beauty has been vacationing since last weekend. She was seen sitting on the shore in the first image of the set, stretching both arms behind her to prop herself up as the crystal clear water flowed in around her. She tilted her head backward to feel the warmth of the sun all over her face and closed her eyes in a blissful manner, and noted in the caption that she was “so happy” to be back at the beach.

As per usual, Tahlia was dressed to impress for the day in a tiny bikini from White Fox Boutique. Not much of it could be seen in the first slide of the upload, as she was posing in profile to the camera, though it was obvious that the two-piece boasted a daring design. Fortunately, the model also shared a close-up of her swimwear in the second image to give her audience a better view of the look, as well as a full-frontal look at her flawless figure.

Tahlia stunned in the ruched orange floral bikini that popped against her perfectly bronzed skin. The set included a halter-style top with string straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its thin band knotted tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It had a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage exposed, as well as minuscule triangle cups that added an eyeful of sideboob to the scandalous scene.

The matching bottoms took her look to the next level, allowing Tahlia to flaunt her derriere and long, lean legs thanks to its daringly high-cut style. The piece had a stringy waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows to accentuate her trim waist. Fans were also treated to a full look at the model’s taut stomach and chiseled abs, much to their delight.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for fans to express their love for the beachy snaps, with dozens flocking to the comments section in the short time span to let their admiration be known.

“You are so perfect honey,” one person wrote.

“Insane body,” praised another fan.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely bikini,” a third follower gushed.

“Absolutely stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

The update has also earned more than 4,200 likes since going live.