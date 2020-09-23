‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Gives Thanks For Whoopi Goldberg’s Friendship In Heartfelt IG Post

Meghan McCain gave thanks for the friendship of her fellow panelist on The View, Whoopi Goldberg, in a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared her thoughts about her true feelings for the EGOT winner to the delight of her 416,000 followers, who liked the post over 25,000 times and counting.

The photo showed the women deep in a discussion during an episode of the daytime talk series. In its caption, Meghan applauded Whoopi for all the good things she has brought to her life as well as all she has taught her in the four years they have worked together.

She called the experience of working with the star of The Stand “surreal.”

In the side-by-side photograph, Whoopi donned a white turtleneck and an orange vest. She wore her trademark granny glasses which had blue frames.

Meghan, who is due with her first child with husband Ben Domenech this month, wore a black shell underneath a tan suit jacket.

The duo has known each other for years. Whoopi and Meghan’s father, the late Sen. John McCain, were good friends reported Good Housekeeping. Whoopi has reportedly been friendly with the family since Meghan was a young girl.

This heartfelt statement comes just one week after the two differed with one another on the issue of climate change during a panel discussion alongside fellow hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines. The Inquisitr previously reported that Meghan shared she felt more than half of Republicans believed the issue of climate change did not affect them and would not vote based on it. In turn, Whoopi responded that the fires that have occurred in California have affected air quality for millions as well as taxpayers, who will eventually face increases as these devastated areas rebuild.

Fans of the show were pleasantly surprised by Meghan’s loyalty towards Whoopi in the comments section of the share. They responded in kind regarding her feelings of friendship.

“I’m so glad to read this! Sometimes I watch and you seem miserable. I get worried you are going to leave the show! You are great!!” penned one follower.

“I don’t agree with the politics at all but I genuinely enjoy you on the show. You bring your perspective and it’s important for us liberals to hear it even if we don’t agree educates us. This is a great post by the way,” wrote a second fan.

“There’s a special place in heaven for women who support women,” remarked a third Instagram user.