‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Slam Tyra Banks For Cutting Off The Judges During Live Show

The new host of the ABC dancing show is criticized for talking over judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars fans are judging Tyra Banks hosting skills – and she has yet to score a 10.

On week after the 29th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition boasted impressive premiere night ratings, the supermodel is under fire for her interview style and for her habit of cutting off the judges before they finish talking.

Following the Week 2 show, which kicked off with a taped segment of Tyra teaching the celebrity contestants how to “smize,” longtime viewers flocked to social media to critique her performance.

Many complained about how Tyra’s hosting style differs from that of former host Tom Bergeron, who helmed the DWTS stage for 28 seasons. Others noted that the supermodel doesn’t always let the veteran judges finish their thoughts when they are giving feedback to the contestants, and that she asks awkward questions in between performances.

Eric McCandless / ABC

In comments to a post on the official DWTS Instagram page, seen here, some viewers blasted Tyra, who is also an executive producer on the ABC series, for getting more camera-time than Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

“Why are the judges comments being cut off for Tyra to ask a dumb question?!… The couples need to hear the comments to know how to improve,” one viewer wrote.

“Tyra cuts off the judges and they don’t have enough time to give good feedback. She then uses up all the time… to ask the dancers dumb questions that have nothing to do with dancing,” a second added.

Even on Tyra’s Instagram page, where she usually gets support from her followers, she received backlash. Some schooled her on DWTS hosting etiquette, and others described her questions as “weird” and “uncomfortable,” noting that her post-dance exchange with Backstreet Boy AJ McLean was especially awkward.

“You should talk less and let the judges speak,” one commenter wrote. “This isn’t a show about you, it is about the dancers in case you don’t realize that.”

“The stars need to hear the judge critiques. Not your rambling,” another wrote to Tyra. “You want to be host – announce the dancers, call on the judges, and stand to the side.”

Some fans did come to Tyra’s defense as they pointed out that former host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews often bantered back and forth with the contestants as the judges prepared their scores.

This isn’t the first time Tyra has been slammed for taking over Dancing with the Stars. Viewers previously blasted the gorgeous model for stealing the spotlight in promos and marketing posters for the 29th season of the show.