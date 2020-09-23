Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Pink Tie-Dye Bikini

Temperatures are warming up in Australia, and it looks like brunette bombshell Tarsha Whitmore is ready for them. She added some heat to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning with a snap that saw her rocking a tie-dye pink bikini while soaking up some sun.

Tarsha’s two-piece number looked like it was made for her body. The top featured a low-cut, scoop neckline that hinted at her cleavage. It had thin shoulder straps and a bow at the center bottom that drew the eye to her chest. The small number also flashed a tiny bit of underboob. The bottoms to the swimsuit featured a deep cut in the front and sides straps that tied into loopy bows, which she wore pulled high on her hips.

The model’s thick hair fell in waves over one shoulder. She sported a pale pink shade on her long nails.

The update was geotagged at the Gold Coast in Australia, but no water was in sight. Tarsha stood next to a white building, keeping most distractions to a minimum. Part of a lawn with a tree was visible behind her.

Tarsha leaned one hand against the wall while posing with one hip cocked the the side. Her free hand was near her hip, calling attention to her sexy curves. With one leg crossed in front of the other, she highlighted her hourglass shape. Also on display was her tight abs and smooth, seemingly flawless bronze skin. She gazed at the camera seductively with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption, the model left a funny remark about the bright sunshine. She also tagged online retailer White Fox Boutique as the maker of the cute swimsuit.

The popular influencer’s 848,000 followers seemed to be impressed with the shot. Within an hour of her sharing it, the post racked up over 7,000 likes.

Dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji filled the comments section. Some of Tarsha’s admirers took some time to leave a few words about how hot she looked.

“Omg you look so good,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Wow so amazing beautiful and sexy hot one wow,” gushed a second fan.

“Now that’s a sexy bikini body,” quipped a third admirer.

“You are a goddess wishing to be you,” a fourth comment read.

Tarsha is no stranger to flaunting her curves in skimpy outfits. Just last week, she delighted her online audience with an update that saw her wearing a white lace negligee that hugged her curves in all the right places.