Kelly Clarkson Stuns At The Beach As She Splashes Around In The Ocean

Kelly enjoyed a day at the coast after opening up about her divorce.

Kelly Clarkson hit the sand this week after getting candid about her divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock on her eponymous daytime talk show. The Voice coach was photographed splashing around in the ocean as she enjoyed a sunny day with her two children at Manhattan Beach in California.

The candid photos can be seen via Just Jared. Rather than slipping into a two-piece or bathing suit, Kelly kept things casual and stayed covered.

She showed off her figure in cropped skintight dark gray Nike leggings that finished halfway up her calf. She paired that with a maroon long sleeved top and let the sleeves dangle down over her hands before rolling them up when she hit the water.

Kelly went a little incognito with a wide brimmed beige fedora with a black band. She also sported dark round sunglasses with a gold frame and had her blond hair tied up into a bun as she showed off a tattoo on her inner left ankle and wrist.

Kelly was reported to be in “great spirits” despite her difficult time recently and played around in the ocean. She paddled around in the shallow water before walking barefoot along the sand.

The star’s kids, 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington, weren’t photographed, though Just Jared reported that the trio happily “played on the beach together.”

The star appeared to keep her distance from fellow beach goers in line with social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She showed off her obvious natural beauty as her skin glowed in the sunlight.

Kelly and her kids weren’t joined by Brandon for the family outing. The sighting came just a few days after she opened up about their split when The Kelly Clarkson Show returned to the studio with new episodes. The star admitted that she didn’t see their divorce coming.

The “Because Of You” singer previously broke her silence regarding the breakup earlier this month. In a candid interview, she explained why she wouldn’t go into too much detail about things in order to protect her two children as well as Brandon’s son and daughter from a previous relationship.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” Kelly told The LA Times.

“My children and his… there are a lot of little hearts involved,” she added.