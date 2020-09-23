Madison Woolley Shows Serious Skin In Skimpy One-Shoulder Bikini

Madison Woolley put her fit physique on display in a brand-new Instagram upload shared with her fans Wednesday, September 23. The Australian model slipped into a white swimsuit that perfectly showcased her killer body and put on an enticing display as she posed outdoors.

The 21-year-old hottie was photographed somewhere at a beach in Sydney, Australia. In the photo, she was seen lounging on a towel that was laid out on the fine white sand. Madison posed by sitting with her legs angled to the side, which caused her knees to bend. She tucked her right foot under her left thigh and tilted her head to the side with a serious on her face. She raised one hand to her oversized sun hat to slightly lift the edge as the photographer took the shot.

Her flawlessly tanned complexion shined in the sunlight, which made it look glowing. The ocean, the bright blue sky, several beachgoers, and some buildings made up the background of the snapshot.

Madison wore an all-white one-shoulder swimsuit. The neckline sat low on her chest, which showed off her ample cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear highlighted her slender arms. It was also adorned with a belt-like design, which helped accentuate her slim waistline. The lower part of the garment boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area, as well as highlighting her lean legs.

Madison opted for a straight hairstyle. She tucked some strands behind her ears and wore a big wicker hat. For her accessories, she sported a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring. In the caption, the social media star expressed how grateful she is about being able to go to the beach whenever she pleases as she lives close-by.

Since going live on her Instagram page, the post has earned more than 3,800 likes and over 60 comments. Her avid online supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages and rave about her enviable figure. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express their feelings about the picture and instead chimed in with emoji.

“Vibrant young goddess. The best of the best, in my opinion. I watch your YouTube videos as I love hearing your voice and accent. You are such a soul-lifter!” one of her followers wrote.

“You inspire me to strive daily and to always be a better version of myself. I check out your page regularly as I hope one day, I can be like you,” added another fan.

“You always look amazing, Maddie,” gushed a third admirer.