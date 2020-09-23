‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Rocks Jaw-Dropping Gold Gown, Blonde Banged ‘Do For Week 2

Carrie Ann Inaba went for the gold in a stunning outfit for the live Dancing With the Stars Week 2 broadcast.

The veteran TV judge stole the show as she turned up on the panel in a glitzy gold Alex Perry gown and a sleek blonde hair with bangs. In a post to her Instagram page, Carrie Ann, 52, showed off the jaw-dropping sequined dress as she leaned over and blew a kiss to her fans.

In the caption to the photo shared to her social media page, the former Fly Girl noted that she was happy she found a push-up bra that fit her. She also credited ABC’s resident jeweler, Neil Lane, for her gorgeous jewelry, which included a chunky bracelet and shiny drop earrings.

In reference to her surprising new hairstyle, Carrie Ann joked also joked that blondes have more fun and that bangs are fun, too. She also tagged her stylist and makeup artist for helping her to achieve the picture-perfect Dancing With the Stars look.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to Carrie Ann’s sizzling golden goddess look with sweet comments and heart and fire emoji.

“I love the blonde on you,” one fan wrote.

“Sista your new look is smokin…that hair, those eyes. Outshined the host!” another chimed in.

“Others noted that Carrie Ann was almost unrecognizable with her new look.

“Who was the new judge? ha ha…” one fan wrote.

“Thought this was JLo!” another added.

This was the second week in a row that Carrie Ann brought major glam to the DWTS stage. For her premiere night look, she stunned with a blonde wig and plunging silver gown.

Carrie Ann was long the only female star to appear on every season of DWTS. She recently credited new host Tyra Banks for upping the fashion on the long-running ABC celebrity ballroom show.

“The fashion game just went way up,” Carrie Ann previously said of Tyra’s influence. She also said she was ready for more “fashion” and “fierceness” wth the supermodel on board.

For Week 2, Carrie Ann wasn’t the only golden girl on DWTS. Host Tyra also wore a dazzling gold and black metallic ensemble to kick off the show as she entered the stage with a catwalk-style strut.

On Twitter, the America’s Next Top Model alum called herself a “golden lady,” and she later wrote of her shiny outfit, “The dancers want to hold that mirrorball but I want to WEAR it!”