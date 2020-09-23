Ana Paula Saenz Gets Steamy In See-Through Lace Lingerie

Instagram model and influencer Ana Paula Saenz couldn’t help but arouse the interest of her over 1.2 million followers this morning, sharing a red-hot photo of herself in provocative lingerie. The Mexican bombshell flashed her spectacular curves in an emerald-green three-piece set that left little to the imagination, showing off her busty figure in a pinup-inspired pose.

The racy outfit certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform thanks to its sheer nature and scandalous design. The set included a see-through top that cleaved right above the chest, exposing a massive amount of underboob. The sexy piece was deep cut on the side as well, boasting a mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely. However, her voluptuous assets were left well within eyesight through the mesh fabric, which was adorned with an elegant lace trim that called even more attention to her cleavage.

The outfit accentuated her taut midriff with a lacy garter belt that clung tightly to her waist. On her lower half, Ana wore skimpy, high-cut bottoms sporting spaghetti side straps which were pulled above her hip bone. The scanty garment appeared to have a rising, inverted-V waistline that crept up her tummy, mirroring the design of the garter belt. A long strap ran vertically along the middle of her body, connecting the frilled neckline to her thong. Several other straps crisscrossed over her midsection, creating a cage-style pattern that gave a bondage feel to the risqué look. Two sets of garters draped down her hips, grazing her thighs.

Ana put on a seductive display as she arched her back and stuck out her rear end. She held one hand on her thigh, coquettishly raising the other palm to her cheek. The sizzling snap captured her in mid-profile, cutting off just above the knee and keeping the focus on her hourglass shape rather than her curvy pins. The 22-year-old flaunted her round hip and teased her bodacious backside, all the while fixing the camera with a smoldering gaze. Her lips were parted in a sultry expression that heightened her sex appeal.

The brunette beauty styled her raven tresses in loose waves that tumbled down her back, nearly reaching her waist. She kept her accessories to a minimum, rocking a dainty gold bracelet and nothing else. Ana was snapped against a backdrop of lush vegetation, which added a tropical vibe to the steamy shot. The vibrant green background complemented her lingerie, while also accentuating her bronzed tan and all-over glow.

According to the caption, the heart-stopping pic was taken by professional photographer Gabriel Photography, who has worked with the model in the past. The picture stirred quite the excitement among Ana’s devoted admirers, racking up more than 28,160 likes and 260-plus comments within the first six hours of posting. While many of the messages were in Spanish, some of her English-speaking fans also chimed in, showering the Latina hottie with compliments.

“Gorgeous stunning body,” noted one follower, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“Wonderful photo,” said a second Instagram user.

“So beautiful… really nice photo,” read a third comment, followed by three sparkling hearts.

“Wow [heart-eyes emoji] Incredible feminine beauty,” penned a fourth person, adding a string of blue hearts and flames.

The upload came less than a day after Ana showcased more of her tantalizing lingerie while sitting in an armchair with her legs spread open. That post garnered over 43,300 likes from her eager fans.