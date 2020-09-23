Jade Grobler Snaps A Selfie In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Jade Grobler wowed her fans on Wednesday, September 23, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Australian influencer rocked a skimpy black bikini that showcased her killer curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Jade was seen indoors, dressed in scanty swimwear. She sat on the tiled floor with her knees bent and ankles crossed in front of a big mirror. The babe leaned to the side with her right hand as support. She was holding her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her face. The hottie had a serious expression as she took the selfie.

Jade sported a minuscule bikini top. The classic triangle-style cups were cut so small that it barely handled her shapely chest. As a result, a hint of her sideboob was seen from the side view. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her décolletage. However, the straps that clung to her neck pulled her breasts upward, which made her cleavage look prominent. Another pair of straps were tied around her back for support.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty swimwear featured a small piece of fabric that covered her privates. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin, and it also highlighted her flat stomach. Viewers also could not help but notice her chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. She completed her look with a pair of matching socks and shoes.

Jade left her blond hair loose and parted to the side as she opted for a mostly simple hairstyle where natural waves formed along the strands. She wore a necklace with a silver-colored turtle pendant and a string bracelet. She had her nails painted with white nail polish.

In the caption, Jade urged her followers to check the link in her Instagram bio, which was directed to her page under the Untamed Roamer’s website.

The brand-new social media share earned more than 19,000 likes and upward of 220 comments in just under a day. Some of her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display. A lot praised her beauty and body. Countless others were speechless and opted to use a combination of emoji.

“Your body just seems to get better by the day!” one of her followers wrote.

“I think you are superb in every way. You have a beautiful figure, a gorgeous face, and a lovely smile. I love your eyes. I think you are perfect,” gushed an admirer.