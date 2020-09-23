Abby Dowse Snaps A Leggy Selfie In A Slinky White Mini Dress That Hugs Her Curves

Abby Dowse was a vision in white in today’s Instagram update, looking effortlessly chic in a form-fitting mini dress that beautifully emphasized her lithe yet curvaceous figure. The Australian model took a break from the racy lingerie and bikini snaps she has been sharing lately to showcase an elegant outfit from L.A.-based fashion brand, Faeriesty, which she credited in her caption.

The ruched dress clung tightly to Abby’s fit body, accentuating her trim waist and voluptuous assets. Her busty curves were particularly highlighted in the low-cut number, which sported underwire cups for support and a deep, cleavage-baring neckline. The off-the-shoulder design left a vast expanse of décolletage on display, giving fans a peek at her sculpted shoulders and slender arms. Likewise, Abby’s chiseled pins were also exposed in the thigh-skimming outfit, which was decorated with a set of drawstrings draping down her legs.

The blonde bombshell appeared to be braless under the slinky garment, whose low cut and short, puffy sleeves instantly drew the eye to her perky chest. A cross-pendant necklace called further attention to her cleavage. Abby also accessorized with a pair of dainty bracelets in addition to the several rings she wore on her fingers.

The 31-year-old — who celebrated her birthday just last week, on September 17 — snapped the pic in the bedroom mirror, flaunting her long, lean gams in a seated pose. She raised one knee, folding her leg behind the other, which was elegantly stretched out in front of her. The full-body selfie offered her audience a detailed view of the revealing attire, which was complete with matching strappy sandals that tied around her ankles. The open-toe shoes showed off her white pedicure and featured clunky heels that added quite a bit of height to her statuesque figure.

Abby leaned one hand on the soft mattress, holding up the phone with the other hand. She arched her back and cocked her shoulder, all the while peering at the screen with a sexy smirk. Her long, blond tresses were styled with a side part, spilling over her back and shoulders. Her outfit beautifully harmonized with the nearly all-white décor, which included textured bedsheets, a bounty of pillows, and a tulip vase on each night stand. A matching purse sporting a chain handle rested on the beige carpet by her feet, finishing off the hot look.

Abby’s over 2.4 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 5,640 times within the first hour. Her eager admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave her 175-plus messages wherein they praised her beauty and jaw-dropping physique.

“Legit looking fabulous,” wrote one person, who further expressed their admiration with a heart-eyes and raising-hands emoji. “So incredibly gorgeous it doesn’t even make sense,” continued the message, trailed by a fire emoji.

“All white everything looking flawless and fresh,” read another comment.

“Wow, you look amazing,” a third fan complimented the sizzling look, adding a flame for emphasis.

“Such a babe,” chimed in a fourth devotee.