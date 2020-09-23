Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Shakes Her Curvy Booty In Tight Sweatpants For Steamy Video Update

Fitness model Natalie Gibson put her athletic figure on display in a steamy video for her latest Instagram upload. In the clip, she was filmed wearing a small top and a pair of form-fitting sweatpants that accentuated her defined booty.

The 23-year-old usually posts photos in bikinis and chic outfits, but for this update she added a vid where she looked stunning in casual clothes. She was recorded in her bedroom in the small space between her bed and the window. The walls were a cream color, the bed was unmade, and the white blinds were pulled down for the window.

Gibson wore her long brunette hair tied up in a high ponytail as her hair flowed behind her head. She rocked a sleeveless crop top that was light pink with horizontal white lines, and had cross straps in the back. It was lifted up to show even more of her fit frame. She also sported a pair of gray high-waist sweatpants that were used to showcase her curvy backside, and she accessorized with a necklace.

The social media influencer was recorded from the back with her body turned slightly to the side, and her right leg close to the wall. At the start of the video she peered over her shoulder to show her beautiful face to the camera while folding her arms across her midsection. Gibson then grabbed the waistband of her pants and pulled them up high as she moved her legs to shake her derriere. She let the sweats drop back down, and struck a pose to give viewers a clear glimpse of her toned figure. The video ended with Gibson kicking her right foot back and flashing a giant smile at the lens.

For the caption, the model mentioned the “power” that a good pair of sweatpants can have, and joked that they should not be legal. She added a cry-laughing emoji before uploading the footage on Tuesday.

Many of Gibson’s 760,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy clip, and nearly 18,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over five hours after it was posted. She had more than 170 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with fire and peach emoji.

“You are looking so gorgeous, so cute, so adorable that I don’t have words,” one admirer wrote.

“They say that perfection doesn’t exist and then there’s U,” another added.

“Looking good as always Nat,” a fan replied.

“Are you kidding me?” one follower wrote.

