Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Tie-Dye Bikini

Tahlia Skaines took to her Instagram page on September 23 to upload a sultry snap that made her followers go crazy. In the update, the fitness model rocked a skimpy tie-dye bikini from Oh Polly Swim that showed off her assets and enviable curves.

The saucy snapshot showed Tahlia taking a close-up selfie of her body. She was sitting on a white towel on the fine, white sand. The babe tucked one leg under her thigh as she leaned slightly toward the camera. Although her face was not shown in the shot, a lot of her fans were satisfied with the views. Her stance gave a closer look at her bombshell curves and hourglass figure.

A line of trees and a hint of the sky filled with clouds comprised her tropical background. Her flawless skin glowed under the heat of the sun.

Tahlia sported a teal-and-white bikini top that boasted minuscule triangle cups. It was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her voluptuous breasts. From certain angles, the model’s sideboob was on display. Tiny straps went over her shoulders and around her back for support.

She wore matching bottoms that featured an itty-bitty piece of fabric that covered only what was necessary. The floss-like string that made up the waistband sat high on her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. A generous amount of skin was exposed from its low-cut waistline, particularly her taut tummy and abs.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote about the new set, tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the post. She also tagged their main account, Oh Polly, in the picture.

In less than a day of being live on the popular social media platform, the latest share has received more than 8,300 likes and over 130 comments. Fans and followers from different countries went into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them praised her insanely fit physique, while several admirers raved about her complexion. Countless others struggled to find the right words to express their thoughts and opted to use a string of emoji instead.

“What a beautiful woman you are. Your bikini seems too risqué, but I am not complaining. Keep it up!” one of her fans wrote.

“A natural head-turner. You are on fire in every photo you share. By the way, this is a lovely place. I wish I can visit one day,” gushed an admirer, adding a combination of emoji in the comment.

“I am obsessed with you, honestly. Everything about you is beautiful,” added a third Instagram follower.