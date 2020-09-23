Tahlia Skaines Rocks A Sexy Cut-Out Black Bikini Atop A Stand-Up Paddleboard

Tahlia Skaines gave her 543,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday, September 22, when she posted her latest tantalizing update that showed her enjoying the water on a stand-up paddleboard. The Aussie bombshell looked sexy as ever in a teeny cut-out bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredibly toned body.

Tahlia’s two-piece swimsuit was from a brand called Boohoo Australia. The bandeau top struggled to contain her shapely breasts. The low-cut neckline showcased a nice view of her décolletage, and the tight fit of the piece pushed her chest up — exposing more cleavage. The cut-out along the base displayed a nice view of her underboob, which delighted a lot of viewers.

She sported a matching pair of bottoms. The waistline sat very low, highlighting her flat stomach and abs. Its high leg cuts helped accentuate her lean thighs, and the thong feature showcased her perky booty.

In the first snap, Tahlia posed on top of the stand-up paddleboard. She sat on her legs on the flat surface with her toned backside directed to the camera. She raised her hands to her head as she angled her head to the side with closed eyes. Her sun-kissed skin glowed in the bright sunshine.

In the second pic, Tahlia was snapped in a similar position. This time, the front side of her body faced the camera. For her pose, she placed the tip of the paddle into the water while looking down as the photographer took the shot. Her scenic background was made up of the bright blue sky with clouds, the calm turquoise blue water, several yachts, and the coastline.

For the occasion, Tahlia had her platinum blond locks tied in a messy ponytail. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and had her nails painted white.

In the caption, Tahlia gave credit to her outfit sponsor by tagging the swimsuit brand. She also shared something about her activity. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful Whitehaven Beach.

A lot of her eager fans went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up more than 17,400 likes and 170-plus comments. Fellow models and avid admirers dove into the comments section to shower the model with various messages with mostly compliments on her impressive physique.

“Wow! I love these vacay photos, babe,” a fan wrote.

“You are always number one! You are so incredibly hot!” commented another follower, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have a gorgeous physique. Your hips are so delicate, and you have great proportions,” a third admirer added.