Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Killer Cleavage In A White Bikini Top With Her Boyfriend

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders flaunted her curves in a recent post on her boyfriend “Vegas” Dave Oancea’s Instagram page. In the photo, she rocked a small bikini top that accentuated her assets while leaning on her beau.

The couple often appear in each other’s social media updates, and in this upload the well-known sports gambler recruited his stunning girlfriend to help promote a giveaway. They stood on the shore of a picturesque beach wearing tracksuits. There was clear water and a light blue sky, plus a hillside visible in the distance. The sports bettor tagged the location as “Baller’s Paradise.”

Sonders was captured from the knees up. She wrapped her left arm around her sweetheart’s right arm to pull in closer to him. The 33-year-old wore her long dark hair down and it flowed down her back as she tilted her head. She had a smirk across her beautiful face as she looked directly at the lens. Her partner had his back to the camera as he looked out at the water. His hands were by his side, and he rested his head against Sonders’.

The fitness model rocked a blue tracksuit, and she left the jacket unbuttoned. Underneath Sonders sported a white bikini top that had a thin strap connecting the cups, and a thin strap that wrapped around the back of her neck. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a backwards snapback hat, and large hoop earrings. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her killer cleavage, and sculpted midsection. Her boyfriend wore a hot pink-colored tracksuit with a hooded jacket that had “Vegas Dave” written across the back.

For the caption, the 42-year-old mentioned that they win together. To promote the giveaway on his page, he asked followers to respond with what they saw in the photo, and added a slew of hashtags including “#casino” and “#collegefootball” before uploading the image on Wednesday.

Many of the gambler’s 2.1 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the pic of the couple, and nearly 12,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over two hours after it was posted. Oancea received close to 1,200 comments in that time as fans responded to the caption.

“Two big gamblers,” one follower replied.

“Making millions company,” another added.

“[I] see two very faithful committed GOATS,” an Instagram user wrote while adding three fire emoji.

“Teamwork makes a dreamwork,” one fan commented.

