‘One Piece’ Chapter 991 Spoilers: Nekomamushi, Inuarashi Successfully Defeat One Of The Calamities

One Piece Chapter 991 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will finally feature the Sulong form of Inuarashi and Nekomamushi as well as the result of their battle against Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought.

After seeing that the Guardians of the Whale Forest and the Musketeers were unable to finish Jack, the two rulers of the Mokomo Dukedom – Inuarashi and Nekomamushi – decided to join the fight and personally have their revenge against the pirate that almost killed them and destroyed their country. Before engaging in an intense matchup against one of the Calamities, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi briefly stared at the full moon and underwent a Sulong transformation.

Compared to their previous faceoff at Zou, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi have a much better chance of beating Jack. Aside from the major improvement in their speed and battle power, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi have finally teamed up in fighting Jack. As mentioned in spoilers, Jack will be completely defeated by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi in One Piece Chapter 991.

Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido will not watch quietly after witnessing one of his right-hand men get beaten. To avenge Jack, he will be launching a powerful attack against the Nine Red Scabbards and the Minks. Luckily, Kinemon, who is capable of cutting fire, will step up and cut Emperor Kaido’s Blast Breath to save his comrades.

jennifer Broun Conor / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0 Cropped and Resized)

One Piece Chapter 991 is also set to feature two other interesting battles in Onigashima, including the confrontation between Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro and Drake Pirates captain X Drake, and the fight involving Page One and Ulti of the Flying Six and Nami and Usopp and the Straw Hat Pirates. After barely escaping death from the hands of Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague, X Drake asked Monkey D. Luffy to let him join their alliance.

Though Luffy agrees, some of his subordinates, including Zoro, Jinbe, and Cyborg Franky, will express strong opposition to X Drake’s request. Zoro will fight X Drake, but it will end immediately after On Air Pirates captain Scratchmen Apoo attacks them. Both Zoro and X Drake will make a stand against Apoo.

Meanwhile, Page One and Ulti are set to do their part in stopping the Straw Hat Pirates alliance from taking Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates down. They will join the commotion at the banquet hall and target Nami and Usopp.