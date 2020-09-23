WWE Rumors: Former Superstar Could Potentially Return To Company Via NXT UK, Per Dave Meltzer

Although it’s far from guaranteed at this point, a new report suggests that Davey Boy Smith Jr. might have a chance of returning to WWE for the first time in close to a decade once his contract with Major League Wrestling expires.

As quoted by Ringside News on Tuesday afternoon, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Smith could make his way back to WWE as part of the NXT UK roster, though that might not happen just yet as he’s under contract with MLW until December.

Given the allegedly contentious relationship Smith has with his current promotion, Meltzer suggested that it wouldn’t be surprising if he gets released before his deal expires. Regardless of when that happens, though, the veteran journalist noted that he’s heard the third-generation grappler is “[quite] the big star” as far as NXT UK is concerned, further speculating that the brand has likely “talked about” bringing him in if and when he becomes available.

This isn’t the first time this year that the namesake son of 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Davey Boy Smith has been rumored to be on his way back to the company that released him in 2011. In February, Meltzer reported that the 35-year-old was considering a number of companies, including WWE, as a potential destination once he becomes a free agent.

In July, Smith appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, where he confirmed details of his deal with MLW but expressed doubt as to whether he will re-sign or not, citing the uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason why he might consider taking his talents elsewhere.

“The only problem is renewing a deal when you don’t know if the company is running again. With all due respect and what I think with what is all going on right now, I think what we’re looking at is the new [normal] for a while for the next year to 18 months.”

During his time in WWE, the Canadian wrestler was known as David Hart Smith and was mainly used as a tag team competitor, winning multiple titles in the division while teaming up with Tyson Kidd.

Should Smith make his return to the company via NXT UK, he will be beefing up a brand that has dealt with numerous challenges in recent months. Apart from the fact that the London Performance Center has been closed due to the pandemic, thus preventing new content from being taped, several of the brand’s wrestlers were released this summer following misconduct allegations that came up via the #SpeakingOut movement on social media.