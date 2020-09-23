NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Could Trade Four Players For Paul George, ‘Fadeaway World’ Suggests

Since the successful acquisition of Jimmy Butler last summer, the Miami Heat have been active on the trade market searching for another superstar. Though they are currently establishing a very impressive performance and have managed to surpass the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season, they are still highly expected to seek major roster upgrades this fall. One of the most intriguing targets for the Heat in the 2020 offseason is Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

After suffering a second-round exit in the 2020 Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around George and his future with the Clippers. There may only be a minimal chance that the Clippers will consider trading their second-best player, but if they decide to move him in the 2020 offseason, the Heat could make them an interesting offer. According to Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World, the Heat could send a package that includes Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and Andre Iguodala to the Clippers in exchange for George.

Trading three young and promising talents like Nunn, Herro, and Robinson would undeniably be a hard decision for the Heat, especially knowing their contributions in their ongoing success this year. However, sacrificing those players would be worth it for the Heat if it means acquiring a player of George’s caliber. As Bitar noted, the proposed blockbuster deal would enable Miami to create their own “Big Three” with George, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo that could potentially make them one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“But the reason the Heat should want to add George is to create a massive Big Three that would place them as the favorites in the East. Talent wins titles, and having three stars puts them over Giannis and the Bucks and the Boston Celtics. For the current landscape in the East, a Big Three would make them the favorites without a doubt. Butler and George both play lockdown defense and score the ball, while Bam Adebayo dominated the game inside. Dragic and Crowder fill out a very powerful lineup that makes the Heat legitimate title favorites every year.”

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the proposed scenario would also be somehow beneficial for the Clippers, especially if they think that the tandem of George and Leonard wouldn’t put them anywhere near to winning their first NBA championship title. In exchange for George, the deal would allow the Clippers to acquire four quality players who could be important parts of their rotation next year.

Herro, Robinson, and Nunn may still lack experience, but they are all reliable contributors on both ends of the floor. Though he’s already on the downside of his career, Iguodala could still provide the Clippers a veteran help in their wing and someone who could be tasked to guard the opposing team’s best player.