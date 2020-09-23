Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Wearing Mask, Accuses Him Of Having Plastic Surgery

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a face mask, saying at a campaign event this week that the Democratic candidate may be using the covering to hide expensive plastic surgery on his face.

Speaking at a rally held in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, the president revived an attack on Biden for wearing a mask in public to protect against the spread of coronavirus. In the attack, Trump said that Biden has gotten some work done on his face, but offered no evidence to back up the claim.

“I mean honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up it up with a mask,” he said, via the Daily Mail.

The report noted that supporters in the crowd — most of whom did not have any masks on their faces — laughed at the president’s mockery of his opponent. Trump, who has only rarely been seen with a facial covering, went on to needle his opponent for sometimes letting his mask “hang down on his ear.”

“It makes him feel comfortable,” Trump said of his opponent.

Trump also mused to the crowd about whether Biden would show up to the first presidential debate with a mask. As reported, the slam on Biden came at the same time that the death toll from COVID-19 hit 200,000 in the United States — a milestone that has brought criticism to Trump among those who believe he failed to properly respond.

The president has also been criticized for his refusal to wear a mask in public settings, and for his statements mocking Biden for choosing to wear one. In May, after Trump had repeatedly said that he would not be seen with a mask, he took to Twitter to share an attack on the Democratic candidate for putting on a large black facial covering as he attended a Memorial Day service.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, he retweeted a post from Fox News host Brit Hume that said the picture of Biden with dark sunglasses and a facial covering explains why “Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask” in public.

Trump has also come under fire for holding a series of large, crowded campaign rallies with no requirements for social distancing. Some critics have taken to calling these rallies “super spreader” events because of the danger of the coronavirus potentially spreading among attendees and those they come into contact with at a later time.