Stassie Karanikolaou Sizzles In Hot Pink Lace Lingerie While Suggestively Eating Fruit

On Tuesday, September 22, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou uploaded a tantalizing Instagram video for her 9.3 million followers to enjoy. The clip was promoting the restaurant, Father Foods, founded by Stassie’s friend and fellow Instagram model, Kelsey Calemine.

The 23-year-old was first seen posing in front of a powder blue backdrop. She flipped her hair while closing her eyes with a relaxed expression on her face. She then sat on a chair with her legs spread while enjoying a sandwich. The clip continued with Stassie cutting up a watermelon and then taking a bite of a large slice.

The camera briefly panned to a tray containing a plated sandwich, a bowl of orange slices, silverware, and a goblet. The focus soon went back onto Stassie who again was holding a sandwich. Next, she placed a peeled banana near her pelvic area and proceeded to suggestively eat the fruit.

Stassie flaunted her fantastic figure in a hot pink lingerie set that featured a plunging lace bra, matching underwear, a garter belt, and sheer thigh-high stockings. The risque ensemble showcased her incredible curves and flat stomach. She accessorized the sexy looked with layered necklaces, sparkling rings, and a pair of stud earrings. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

The words “extra,” “juicy,” “irresistibly mouthwatering,” and “a whole lot of” flashed on the screen during the video. The clip ended with information about the restaurant that launches on September 23.

In the caption of the post, Stassie advertised for Father Foods by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“You’re so stunning girl,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Love this color on you!!!!” added a different devotee, along with numerous purple heart emoji.

“Beautiful baby,” chimed in a third social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Stassie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits.