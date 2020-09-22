Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Mesh Underwear While Suggestively Posing On A Bed

On Tuesday, September 22, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.1 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap showed the 30-year-old posing in a white-walled room. A window covered with blinds can be seen in the background. She arched her back and rested her knees on the edge of a bed with a white duvet. Niece placed her hands on the floor and focused her attention on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Texas native flaunted her fantastic figure in a black bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching mesh thong underwear that left little to the imagination. The risque lingerie put her pert derriere and toned thighs on display. The color of the garments also beautifully complemented her fair skin.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the caption of the post, Niece humorously stated that the picture was taken from the perspective of her Gatorade bottle that she had “left on the floor by the bed” while intoxicated.

The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes. Many of Niece’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You have the perfect face and body! Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one admirer, adding both a fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Best body on IG period. Change my mind. You can’t do it,” added a different devotee.

A few commenters also asked questions about Niece’s drink of choice.

“I don’t mind playing a [G]atorade bottle in this scenario, [b]ut the real question is, what flavor?” remarked a follower.

“What flavour Gatorade for Niece?” chimed in another social media user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she often posts racy content that shows her wearing revealing outfits that sometimes push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black corset and a low-rise thong. That photo has been liked over 125,000 times since it was shared.