‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Is Thankful For Her ‘Fine’ Men In New Promo For ‘Most Shocking Season Ever’

A new promo teased a new tagline for the ABC dating show.

Clare Crawley said her men are “fine” in a new promo for The Bachelorette. The star of the ABC dating show raved about her suitors in the new ad as the network teased the most “shocking” twist ever for the franchise.

In a new clip shared to the show’s official Instagram page, Clare’s theme song — Aretha Franklin’s “Respect ” — played in the background as the leading lady was seen with her hands in the praying position as she declared, “I’m very thankful that these men are fine!”

The camera then cut to a group of shirtless suitors in the pool before Clare was shown greeting her guys at a cocktail party.

“This is the perfect place to fall in love,” she said later, before a teaser about respecting the “rumors” stopped the promo in its tracks

Clare then told one of her guys off and said someone made her “sick” before she was shown walking off in tears after kicking some unlucky guy to the curb. In a departure from the franchise’s traditional tease of a “dramatic” journey, the ad ended with the promise that this will be “the most shocking season” yet as host Chris Harrison congratulated Clare on blowing up The Bachelorette.

In the comments section to the clip, viewers weighed in on the hype.

“Did we trade the word ‘dramatic’ for ‘shocking?'” one follower asked.

“I guess you can only use ‘the most dramatic season ever’ so many times lol I’m ready to be shocked!” another added.

Others predicted that Clare will pick off her guys quickly.

“Clare will be the Gordon Ramsay of this franchise where she yells at everyone and then throws them off the show even before the rose ceremony. This reeks of trainwreck,” one commented.

At age 39, Clare is the oldest lead ever to star on the series. With four other Bachelor-related shows on ger resume, it’s not surprising that she seemed to means business in the new promo.

Fans know that there have been rampant spoilers that indicate Clare ended her stint as The Bachelorette early after falling in love with one of her suitors in less than two weeks. Fan-favorite Tayshia Adams was reportedly brought in to replace Clare and finish out the season, but details are sketchy and nothing has been confirmed by ABC.

Tayshia has not appeared in any promos or photos for the upcoming round of the reality series.