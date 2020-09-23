Nicole Scherzinger Gyrates Hips In Revealing White Bodysuit And Fishnets On ‘The Masked Singer’ Set

Nicole danced to an XXXTentacion song.

Nicole Scherzinger teased the Wednesday night premiere of The Masked Singer by showing off a few saucy dance moves on the set of the show.

Nicole, 42, is a panelist on the popular FOX reality singing competition, and she always stuns with her style. On Tuesday, the Pussycat Dolls songstress gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at one of her alluring looks, and they were quick to let her know that they liked what they saw. During the first two hours her video was live on her account, it racked up over 36,000 likes and 600 comments.

Nicole wore an ivory bodysuit crafted out of a glossy fabric that looked like latex. The garment provided a lot of coverage up top. It had long sleeves and an attached circle cape. The detail had two layers, which created a frilly effect. The bodysuit also had an exaggerated point collar.

The bottom half of the piece was a bit more revealing, thanks to the cheeky cut of its seat. The leg openings were trimmed with ruffes, which drew the eye to Nicole’s toned thighs. She completed her outfit with a pair of white fishnets.

The “Don’t Cha” chart topper accessorized with a pair of eye-catching ear cuff wraps that caught the light as she moved. They were covered with glittering diamonds. She wore a massive cocktail ring on one hand, and her long silver fingernails added even more sparkle to her look.

Nicole wore her dark hair slicked up and styled in a long braid. Part of her shiny plait was wrapped around the base to create extra height. The length of the braid trailed down over her right shoulder.

As the song “Up Like an Insomniac” by XXXTentacion played, Nicole provocatively stuck out her tongue, spread her legs, and began gyrating her hips. She snapped her fingers twice as she moved. She leaned over and placed both hands on one thigh, jutting her derriere out to the side at the same time. She then repeated the move with the opposite leg. The “Buttons” singer ended her brief performance by turning to the side, lifting up her right leg, and shaking her backside.

“Get it girl!!!!” wrote Nicole’s fellow Masked Singer panelist, Jenny McCarthy, in response to her steamy video.

“Omg this outfit is literally everything!!!” read another message in the comments section.

“The outfit and the hair is on FLEEK,” raved a third fan.

“You still got it huh?” a fourth remark said.

Nicole’s dancing always seems to delight her Instagram followers. In another video, she rocked a leopard-print bathing suit top and palazzo pants while getting her groove on to the song “Coño” by Jason Derulo, Puri, and Jhorrmountain.