WWE Rumors: Update On Chelsea Green’s Current Status After Being Taken Off Television Earlier This Year

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, Chelsea Green’s WWE main roster debut could be delayed. As of this writing, her current status with the company is reportedly uncertain.

The NXT star was seemingly in line to be promoted to the main roster until recently. She was recently taken off television after a successful run on the black-and-gold brand that saw her matches attract a high viewership, as noted by Meltzer.

“She was drawing numbers. She was in some tag team matches that did really, really big and then they did that angle to take her away from Robert Stone and we haven’t seen her. At the time the plan was for her to debut on the main roster, but they’ve made changes since then. So, who the hell knows what’s going on. I have no idea.”

She was reportedly set to be revealed as an addition to the Retribution faction, but Mia Kim and Mercedes Martinez have been confirmed as the group’s female members since then.

There are several Retribution members who haven’t been unmasked yet, so it’s still possible that Green could play a part down the line. The stable is reportedly set to be made up of former developmental stars, and Green fits the bill in that regard.

She was also rumored to be the Friday Night SmackDown mystery woman, though Carmella appears to the chosen candidate for that gimmick now that more information has been released.

As the Ringside News article highlighted, Green is also engaged to AEW’s Matt Cardona. While she isn’t the only WWE superstar to be romantically involved with a wrestler from the company’s biggest rival, officials may be unhappy at the fact her partner — who is a former WWE star — is finding success elsewhere.

However, Meltzer noted that the reason for the delay is probably down to officials changing their plans. It’s not uncommon for officials to rewrite entire shows on the day they’re set to air live on television. Storyline plans performers also tend to change at the drop of a hat sometimes.

The Monday Night Raw women’s division has been depleted since top stars such as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair took their leaves of absence. Green would undoubtedly prove to be a useful asset, but it’s unlikely that she’ll make her debut until there’s a creative direction in mind for her.

It’s also worth noting that there’s a draft coming up, and those events tend to introduce new stars to the company’s flagship show.