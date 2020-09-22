Yaslen Clemente Showcases Incredible Curves In Skimpy Light-Blue Bikini

Bombshell Yaslen Clemente sent hearts racing on Tuesday, September 22, when she uploaded some eye-catching new photos of her bikini-clad self to her Instagram account.

The 23-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of a white wall for the three-photo slideshow. She situated herself in the center of each image, and alternated between three sultry poses.

In the first photo, she stood facing the camera as she propped her booty out. She cupped her backside with both hands and shared a sweet smile, emitting a flirtatious vibe. In the second snapshot, she had both hands up to her hair while her head was rotated slightly to the right. The third photo displayed her as she tugged on her bottoms with both hands, and smiled widely.

Her highlighted locks, which featured dark roots, were parted to the right and styled in natural-looking waves — a hairstyle she often rocks.

The model’s killer curves were on display as she sported a revealing bikini by her bathing suit brand, Bikinis by Yas, that highlighted her hourglass form. The light blue top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back, and minuscule triangular cups that exposed a massive view of cleavage, and a hint of sideboob.

The suit’s matching scanty briefs also showcased her hips and bodacious derriere, while the side straps, which were lifted up past her hips, drew attention to her slim core.

In the post’s caption, the model talked about her new swimsuit collection, stating that she can’t put into words how “excited” she is to be launching the line in October.

The jaw-dropping series proved to be a hit with social media users as it amassed more than 23,000 likes in just three hours after being uploaded. Additionally, more than 260 admirers vocalized their praise about the model’s figure, looks, bikini in the comments section.

“That’s a beautiful bikini, but you’re gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eye, red-heart, and fire emoji to their compliment.

“You’re truly an absolute gem of a human being that this world has been blessed with,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with diamond, and blue-heart emoji.

“The most amazing body,” gushed a third admirer.

“Omg you’re so thick, it’s insane,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their sentiment with a drool-face emoji.

The model has shared a number of promotional posts for Bikinis By Yas to her Instagram this month. Just on September 20, she shared a video in one of her designs that sent fans into a frenzy.