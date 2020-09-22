Maya Stepper Rocks Open Blazer And Underwear Bottoms In Sexy New Photos

Maya Stepper stunned many of her 684,000 Instagram fans on Monday, September 21, when she shared a couple of photos in which she showed off her legs for days as she opted to go pantless and braless under an open blazer.

In both shots, the Victoria’s Secret model struck different poses in front of mirror panels in an elegant flat, which was both well-lit and spacious. It had large windows on a brick wall that let in quite a bit of natural light. In the first, Stepper was standing while facing her phone, which she placed close to her face. She bent one knee slightly while stretching the opposite, in a pose that highlighted her quads.

For the second, the German stunner sat in a black chair with her side toward the mirror. Stepper rested one ankle over her knee, giving another glimpse of her long lower body.

Stepper wore a dark gray pinstriped blazer, which she wore unbuttoned while wearing nothing underneath. The fronts were close together in the first picture, though the second clearly showed that she was braless. The sleeves had drawstrings just below the elbows, which crated a stylish ruched effect.

The bottom half of her outfit consisted of just black underwear. Stepper completed her look with tan high-heeled boots that rose to her calves.

In the caption, Stepper joked that she had no great answers in case her followers were wondering where her pants were.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 22,200 likes and over 210 comments. Her fans didn’t skimp on compliments when they used the comments section to share how they felt about the pics — and the model.

“No need, if you have a blazer like this one,” one user wrote.

“I think it’s called showing off a gorgeous pair of legs, and why not?” replied another user.

“Selfies that are as good as ones taken by a pro photographer. Must be the model,” a third fan raved.

“Boots. Love those sexy long legs… you got it all girl,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

