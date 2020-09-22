Bri Teresi Flaunts Pert Derriere In Daisy Dukes While Holding Onto A Beer

On Tuesday, September 22, Bri Teresi uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1 million followers to enjoy.

The video was filmed on what appears to be a covered porch. Shrubbery and a grassy area can be seen in the background.

The clip began with Bri opening a Coca-Cola icebox and retrieving an open bottle of Lagunitas IPA beer. She briefly looked at the camera before raking her fingers through her hair.

Bri then sat with her legs spread on the icebox. She took a sip of her drink and soon focused her attention back on the videographer.

Bri opted to wear a plunging gray bra that showcased her ample cleavage. She paired the revealing garment with high-waisted denim shorts. The tiny Daisy Dukes put her lean legs and pert derriere on full display. The social media sensation finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings, white stiletto ankle boots, and a scarf tied around her neck. The blond bombshell also wore her luscious locks down in tousled waves.

The clip was paired with the song “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line featuring Luke Bryan.

In the caption, Bri made reference to the song. She also noted that the video was filmed by the content creator Jeremy Lee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of Bri’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful and sexy and gorgeous and lovely video,” wrote a fan, adding a string of kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Awesome. Love the vintage ‘Coke’ cooler…. oh and Bri,” added a different devotee, along with a blue heart emoji.

“Omg love this sooooo cute!!” remarked another admirer.

“Looking fabulous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters seemed to have been rendered speechless and opted to use emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Bri engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the 25-year-old has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a clip that showed her wearing a black thong and a fishnet dress that left little to the imagination.