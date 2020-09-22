Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In Gold Bikini That Shows Off Her Fit Body For Latest Steamy Update

Model Viktoria Varga showcased her slender figure in a smoldering photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was shot wearing a gold bikini that flaunted her stunning curves while she struck a sultry pose.

The Hungarian bombshell has been sharing snaps from gorgeous locations throughout Italy in recent weeks, and she continued the trend with this eye-catching picture. Varga – who is famously dating Italian soccer player Graziano Pelle – tagged her location as Amalfi, Italy. She stood in a doorway next to an opened wooden and glass door, and there were closed wooden shutters next to her as the sun shone down.

Varga was photographed from the knees up as she raised her right hand against the door and rested her body on the frame. She crossed her right leg in front of her body which tilted her midsection towards the camera. The fashion designer wore her long blond hair down and parted to the side, and there was a fierce look across her beautiful face as she stared off-camera.

The 29-year-old rocked a glittery gold bikini that had a cross-wrap halter top with thick cut fabric that ran down her chest and around her neck. Varga had on matching v-cut bottoms that had small straps that hugged onto her hips. Her tanned skin looked glowing and was complemented by her surroundings. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned stomach and fit legs in the alluring snap.

For the caption, Varga asked her followers to raise their hands if they were excited for the upcoming weekend. She added raised hand and cry-laughing emoji along with several hashtags including “#endlesssummer” and “#bikinilife” before uploading the image on Tuesday.

Many of the social media influencer’s 476,000 Instagram followers took notice of the scintillating upload, and more than 10,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over 13 hours after it was posted. Varga had 200 comments, as the replies were peppered with heart emoji. Fans complimented Varga’s jaw-dropping figure, and thanked her for posting frequently.

“So beautiful…week is always a pleasure with your pictures,” one follower commented.

“Can’t wait for you posting new photos!” a fan wrote in reference to the caption.

“Thanks for giving us a shining day,” an Instagram user replied.

“U are totally outstanding,” an admirer wrote alongside two thumbs-up emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Varga flaunted her pert backside in a red bikini. She was pictured siting on the gangplank of a boat while showcasing her booty in thong bottoms.