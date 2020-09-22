Abby Rao Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Brown Bikini While On A Boat

American influencer Abby Rao updated her Instagram feed with some sizzling new content of herself on Tuesday, September 22, stunning thousands of her 2.3 million followers.

The 23-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, was photographed on a boat for the four-slide series. Abby was centered in every frame as she showed off her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, the model posed facing the camera as she tugged on her bottoms with both hands. She cocked one hip out and looked away from the camera’s lens. She posed from her backside in the second snapshot, putting her backside on show as she kept her eyes closed. The third photo again displayed her from her front while she raised her right arm up to her locks. The fourth slide, which was a video, featured an up-close view of her chest. Abby pouted in all of the images, as well as the video.

Her long blond hair was styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She rocked light pink, polished long nails.

Abby showed off her curvy form in a revealing brown bikini top that featured gold accents. The bandeau-style garment, which was designed with a circular cut-out in the front, wrapped tightly around her bosomy assets, letting her show off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms. The scanty, thong-cut briefs showcased her hips and bodacious derriere. The side straps were tied into bows that were raised up past the model’s hips, calling attention to her slim waist. She accessorized the seaside look with a necklace, several rings, and a pair of sunglasses that rested atop her head.

According to the post’s geotag, the model was photographed in Santa Monica, California.

The snapshots quickly garnered a lot of attention from fans, amassing more than 133,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. Nearly 1,000 followers also headed to the comments section to verbalize their admiration for Abby’s body, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Gorgeous goddess! Idol of worship for having a brain and a body! Guys like me can’t keep up,” one kind individual commented.

“One of the hottest babes,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are such an inspiration Abby,” a third fan asserted.

“Incredibly gorgeous and ravishing. Have a wonderful Tuesday goddess,” a fourth user added, following their words with a fire emoji.

Abby has updated her Instagram feed with many smoking-hot shots of herself this month. On September 8, she wowed fans after going braless underneath a skintight yellow dress, per The Inquisitr.