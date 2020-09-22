Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Is Ruthless With Chance

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 23, tease that Victoria hopes to get Chance on her side in her quest to bring down Adam. Devon goes against Elena’s wishes and pays tribute to his late wife by sharing more of her story with her twin Amanda.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) grills Chance (Donny Boaz) about his history with Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria has a pretty good sense of what went down with Adam and Chance in Las Vegas, and she’s close to having the proof to blow their secret out of the water. She also knows that Chance hopes to become a man of the law in Genoa City, so she wants to use that against him to get him to turn on her brother.

Victoria not so subtly lets Chance know that she knows. She also reminds Chance that Adam is not a very loyal ally. In fact, he and Chance just recently decided to go their separate ways. Chance realizes that Victoria knows he has some skeletons in his closet that need to remain hidden for things to go forward with him and his new job. However, it’s not clear whether or not Chance is willing to team up with Victoria against Adam. She may have a hard sell if that’s what she wants to happen.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) pays tribute to Hilary. After his recent talk with Nate (Sean Dominic), Devon realizes that Hilary would want him to tell Amanda (Mishael Morgan) everything he knows about her. Although Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is vehemently against the idea, Devon decides to go with his gut and do what he believes it the right thing.

Devon invites Amanda over, and he tells her all about her late twin. He reminisces about the way Hilary was, and he opens up about their relationship, including all the ups and downs, so that Amanda gets a real sense of her sister. They also discuss Hilary’s career and success with GC Buzz. Amanda asks Devon to watch an episode with her, and although it is tough for him to do, he agrees.

Certainly, Elena is not thrilled about the situation, but Devon decides to make sure she knows that she’s his priority too. After Amanda leaves, Devon creates a beautiful romantic meal for himself and Elena. He goes all out to prove to his girlfriend that what they have is his future and that they will last forever.